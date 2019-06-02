The era of showmanship

RAWALPINDI: Talent and marketing are the words that usually don’t go together. There’s a stereotype in every community that a real person isn’t concerned with making a name for him or herself, developing a strong reputation, gaining an audience, and being recognized for his/her achievements.

“There are quite a few persons in our midst who exhibit talent, do hard work and are considered key individuals, but finally end up without recognition of any sort. They always remain in a delusion that their work would speak for them,” says Saleem Raza.

“Gifted persons’ showmanship doesn’t lessen their extensive ability. But the less able take showmanship for substance. Loud showmanship may be displayed by an actor/actress, architect, author, dentist, designer, doctor, engineer, journalist, judge, lawyer, teacher, lecturer, model, photographer, politician, newsreader and pilot,” says Alamdar Naqvi.

Ansar Turabi says: “Regrettably, silence rarely speaks. Merit and genuineness alone do not add up to much, not any longer at least. Ours is the era of the showmanship as never before. Some have a flair for showmanship and understand what the public wants to see or read.”

“The choicest genes and the brightest lights are often referred to as showmen. Far from being so, they are persons lost in their work. They might not the best persons of their time, but their overall contribution is always great,” says Nayyar Hussain.

“The coveted awards do not come their way, but just when they are dying and unable to move, they are bestowed the honour. Had they really been showmen many rewards would have been theirs,” says Irtiza Rubab.

“Just think of the obscure men who created wonderful things. They have vanished in the shadows because they were not able to market themselves. But for others so insignificant, this has meant notes all the way,” says Sikander Rizvi.

“There have been a lot of excellent teachers. They exactly knew how to make minds receptive for learning. I know it first-hand because I happened to be their student for good many years. Showmanship was just not there in their manners. So, they never got any kind of recognition for their superlative teaching ability and had to be content with the job satisfaction that they felt within,” says Nasime Zehra.

Qalbe Hussani says: “Now, how long this age of the showmanship is going to last? Perhaps, forever. The tastes and methods may change, but basic parameters will remain the same. Marketing shall always be imperative.”

“Showmanship will keep casting its long shadow over sincerity and merit in all ages. In fact, showmanship seems to have been the reality all through, though there has to be, definitely, some substance in the folds of showmanship also,” says Sarmad Ali.