Awareness of thalassaemia stressed

LAHORE: Underlining the need to raise awareness about thalassaemia, Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar on Sunday said that people donating blood and money for patients of this fatal disease are doing great service to humanity.

He was speaking as chief guest along with his wife at an Iftar dinner hosted by Sundas Foundation in honour of child patients here at its Shadman office. The chief secretary and his wife also inquired after the child patients and distributed gifts among them.

Yousaf Naseem Khokhar remarked that the organisations serving humanity deserve praise. He said that the government was furthering welfare programmes in collaboration with welfare organisations having good repute like Sundas Foundation and it would continue extending support to such institutions. He also lauded the efforts of Sundas Foundation to bring thalassaemia and hemophilia patients back to life.

He said that the journey started by Munno Bhai, founder of Sundas Foundation, by looking after the ailing children would continue. He asserted that the Punjab government was providing best treatment facilities to thalassaemia patients in hospitals and a programme was successfully under way to prevent the disease across the province. He mentioned that concerted efforts were required to overcome this deadly disease, adding that there was a need to enhance awareness among people, especially youth.