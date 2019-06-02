Wasa cancels staff’s Eid holidays

Rawalpindi: The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has evolved its Eid plan, cancelling the Eid holidays of its operational staff related to water and sewerage sections.

The Eid plan was announced in a meeting chaired by Managing Director, Mohammad Tanvir and attended by all staff members including directors, deputy directors. In accordance with the plan, tube well operators, valve men, sewer staff and repair teams would remain on duty on 4 Eid holidays. The concerned directors and deputy directors would be supervising their related staff on these days.

Similarly, the Water Supply Complaint offices situated at Liaqat Bagh, Shamsabad, Commercial Market, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, Gulzar-e-Quaid would also remain open on Eid holidays headed by Assistant Directors, sub engineers and related supervisors. The residents of PP-13 could approach Complaint Office at Hama Syedan and Chak Dalal Deen. For seeking water bowsers from water sections in Liaquat Bagh, Saidpur Road (Sufaid Tanki), Gulzar e Quaid, Khayaban-e Sir-Syed.

For redressing complaints of sewer, complaint offices would remain open at Moti Mahal, Commercial Market, Khayaban e Sir Syed and Bagh e Sardaran which would be supervised by Director Sewerage Ahmed Manzoor and Sub Engineer, Mohammad Ali Gulraiz would officiate as reserved person.

Wasa Managing Director also issued SOPs for Eid Holidays under which the residents would avail the facility of water through tube wells and water bowsers as well dams resources. If problem of water shortage happens to occur then Wasa would supply water through bowsers to the affected consumers.