Pregnant women travelling tonative towns for Eid need extra care

Rawalpindi: A good number of families have already started leaving the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi to spend Eidul Fitr in their native towns however, health experts advise pregnant women to remain extra careful while travelling to far flung areas of the country.

The pregnant women while travelling for hours in the existing extreme hot weather conditions may suffer complications if they are not completely fit medically however, the women with complication-free pregnancy may afford travelling if needed but with extra care.

It is better for pregnant women who are suffering from any of the complications of pregnancy to either avoid travelling or consult their physicians if they are willing to travel on or before Eidul Fitr, said Professor of Gynaecology and Obstetrics at Rawalpindi Medical University Professor Dr. Rizwana Chaudhry. She added the pregnant women in the first trimester (the first three months of pregnancy) and even in the second and third trimesters should opt for smooth travelling even if they are not facing any complication of the condition.

It is important that on almost every Eid, the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi get deserted because a huge number of people who have been residing here for earning bread and butter but belong to towns other than the twin cities leave the cities to spend the holy festival in their respective native towns.

Professor Dr. Rizwana who is heading Gynae and OBS unit at Holy Family Hospital advises pregnant women to keep sufficient quantity of clean drinking water with them while travelling for hours. While travelling, the pregnant women should take greater quantity of fluids and must avoid dehydration as it increases the chances of infections such as urinary tract infections (UTIs) in pregnant women that may lead to kidney problems and severe complications, she said.

UTIs are the most common complications of pregnancy in this region of the world. She suggested that if a pregnant woman feels urge to pass urine while travelling, she should not stop it unnecessarily. The pregnant women while travelling for longer period of time should not keep their legs static as being static and dehydration may cause DVT (Deep Venous Thrombosis) that may lead to life-threatening complication, she said. DVT is the formation of a blood clot in a deep vein which is predominantly occurs in legs and the clot may travel to the lungs causing life-threatening complication. Studies reveal that inactivity, immobilization, sitting, travelling, bed rest and pregnancy and postpartum period are among the risk factors for the DVT.

The pregnant women should keep moving their legs while travelling and if possible should have frequent intervals of walk during long-hour journey to avoid DVT, said Dr. Rizwana.

She added the pregnant women even if travelling for shorter period of time, within city areas or to shorter distances should avoid jerks and jumps. A pregnant woman should take three litres of water and sufficient quantity of fluids daily and the routine must be followed while travelling, she said.

app ADDS: As Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country including Rawalpindi and Islamabad during the next two weeks, Health Experts have advised the residents to avoid direct exposure to the sun. Talking to this agency, Deputy District Health Officer, Dr Zeeshan Khurram advised the fasting persons to drink plenty of water and juices from Iftar to Sehri times. He urged upon the residents to rely more on eating fruits and vegetables instead of eating fried items like ‘pakoras’, ‘samosas’ and high-calorie sweets. Dr Muhammad Haroon a medical specialist at Holy Family Hospital advised people to cover their heads with wet clothes when outside and drink plenty of water, preferably with a dash of salt or ORS after Iftar times to avoid suffering from dehydration.