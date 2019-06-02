BISE to remain open on 4th for paper

LAHORE: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Lahore, will remain open on June 4 (Tuesday) in connection with the paper of English (compulsory) of Part-A Intermediate Annual Exam 2019.

This was stated by Lahore BISE Chairman Prof Ch Muhammad Ismail in a statement issued here on Sunday. He said all the staff would be present in the office to perform their duties. New roll number slips have been dispatched by the board but the previously-issued roll number slips will also be valid for the said paper. The students can also download their roll number slips from the official website of the Lahore board, he added. It is pertinent to mention here that the BISE, Lahore, had postponed the paper following the Punjab government declared a public holiday in Lahore during the visit of China’s vice-president to the City on May 27, 2019. The BISE would remain open for the paper, otherwise, there is public holiday on June 4 in connection with Eid holidays.