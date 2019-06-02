Two bodies found

LAHORE: A 32-year-old man was found dead in his house at Mustafabad on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Asad Abbas. Meanwhile, a 55-year-old man was found dead in the limits of Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Area. Passersby spotted his body near LDA office and informed police. Police removed the bodies to morgue.

hand amputated: A 35-year-old man had his hand amputated while cutting fodder in a machine at Kot Khawaja Saeed, Gujjarpura, on Sunday. The injured man identified as Ramzan was admitted to hospital.

Two injured: A woman and an ambulance driver were injured when the ambulance overturned near Muslim Town Underpass on Sunday. Rescuers removed the victims to hospital.

Underage drivers: The City Traffic Police Lahore have decided to take action against underage drivers and wheelie-doers. The police have decided to impound bikes of wheelie-doers and the vehicles, including bikes, cars and rickshaws, being driven by the underage drivers for three days. At least 34 patrolling officers have been deployed to take action against underage driving and wheelie.