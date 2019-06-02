Pakistan team bent, but not broken: Azhar

NOTTINGHAM: Pakistan bowling coach Azhar Mahmood has insisted the Greenshirts are down at the moment but one must never construe that they have surrendered, as he raised the possibility of a victory against World Cup hosts England today (Monday).

Talking to the media during Pakistan’s practice session at Trent Bridge on Sunday, he said the team has the ability and skills to rise despite being down, adding the team is ready to bounce back. To a question, he said critics should “not write us off”, adding Pakistan could possibly win in Monday’s match against England.

About England possibly scoring 500 runs on the Trent pitch, the bowling coach said England “need 300 hundred balls to do so but Pakistan require only 10 balls to bring them down”.

He said England are a bunch of good batsmen, however, Pakistan have skilful bowlers to derail them. About undue criticism against Mohammad Amir, Azhar said it was a good omen that Amir got three wickets, adding the former players should highlight the positive things and Amir was due to do well.

On Hasan Ali, he said his bowling averages had plummeted over the past few months but he was bowling with zeal and a few wickets would do a lot of good. Mahmood urges former players to back the team during the rough patch, adding this is the same team which won the Champions Trophy.