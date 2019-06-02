Osaka’s French Open dream shattered by Siniakova

PARIS: World number one Naomi Osaka’s hopes of winning a third successive Grand Slam ended Saturday when she was knocked out of the French Open in the third round by unheralded Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic.

Japanese top seed Osaka, the reigning US and Australian Open champion, crashed to a 6-4, 6-2 defeat to the 42nd-ranked Czech.“Losing is probably the best thing that could have happened,” said 21-year-old Osaka, the reigning Australian and US Open champion. “I felt very tired. In the other matches I had headaches, maybe that’s the stress. I felt there was a weight on me. This hasn’t been the happiest of times.”

Osaka’s defeat left just four of the women’s top 10 seeds in the tournament including three-time winner Serena Williams and defending champion Simona Halep. Osaka was undone by a shocking 38 unforced errors as she finally ran out of luck in Paris having had to come back from a set down in her first two matches.

“I played my best tennis and I hope it continues,” said Siniakova, who was the women’s doubles champion in Paris in 2018. Osaka dropped the first set for the third successive match at the tournament, squandering seven break points in all.

Siniakova made her pay, breaking for 5-4 and taking the opener when Osaka sent back her 16th unforced error of the set.