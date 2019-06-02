Ruiz shocks Joshua for three heavyweight world titles

NEW YORK: Anthony Joshua’s bid to make a splash in his US debut has ended in misery for the three belt heavyweight world champion with a stunning loss to underdog Andy Ruiz at Madison Square Garden.

Ruiz recorded a monster upset, by knocking down Britain’s Joshua four times to take the World Boxing Association, International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Organization titles on Saturday. The 29-year-old Ruiz came into the fight as a massive 32-1 underdog. But he won it by TKO in the middle of the seventh when the referee stopped it at 1:26 of the round after the fourth knockdown.

Ruiz, sent to the canvas once himself, knocked Joshua down twice in the third round and twice more in the seventh. “I still can’t believe it. I am still pinching myself to see if this is real,” Ruiz said.

Joshua (22-1, 21 KOs) had a massive height and reach advantage as he weighed in at a chiselled 247 pounds (112.4 kilos) alongside the portly Ruiz, who beefed up to 268 pounds compared to 250 for his most recent fight.

Ruiz, who has won four fights in a row, looked fearless and poised while Joshua — who delivered 21 knockouts in his 22 victories — never seemed to recover from the first knockdown early in the third. “RuIz won fair and square but I know Anthony Joshua’s work ethic. Great fighters come back and improve,” said Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn.

Ruiz (33-1, 22 KOs) has been underestimated because of his physique, but he knew what was at stake and how fortunate he was to get a second chance at a world title. He was a late replacement for Jarrell Miller, who withdrew from the bout with Joshua after failing three drug tests in April. “Everything is possible man. Look at me, I just made history,” Ruiz said.

Ruiz’s ambush win is being hailed by some as one of the major upsets in heavyweight history, ranking with 42-1 underdog Buster Douglas knocking out Mike Tyson in 1990 and Leon Spinks’ 15-round split decision over Muhammad Ali in 1978.“We did an upset, just exactly what I have been saying from all the people that doubted me, I just proved them wrong,” Ruiz said.