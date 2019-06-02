Road repairs

While the PML-N government did wonders for the uplift of infrastructure in the country in its tenure including construction of motorways, underpasses, overheads for smooth flow of traffic and to cater to the ever-increasing vehicles loads on a monthly and yearly basis, the PTI has totally ignored this area.

Most of the major roads, including GT Road from Wah Cantt to Tarnol Islamabad, are in a very bad shape because of zero attention by concerned authorities. Is the NHA sleeping and waiting for a some major accident to take place ? A small bridge near Wah garden on main GT Road has deep ditches and the concerned department has cordoned it off with red flags rather than repairing it. The concerned authorities should pay immediate attention to such critical issues and arrange timely repairs of damaged roads for smooth traffic flow and safety of the public.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad