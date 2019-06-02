close
Mon Jun 03, 2019
June 3, 2019

Petrol bomb

Newspost

 
June 3, 2019

The government dropped another petrol bomb on the people as it approved an increase in petrol price after which the price of petrol would be Rs112.68. Ogra had recommended an increase of Rs8.53 per litre in petrol price for the month of June. Meanwhile, the price of high-speed diesel has also been increased. The new per litre price of diesel would be Rs126.82; kerosene will be available at Rs98.46, while light diesel oil at Rs88.62. In such circumstances, the public should try to cover short distances by walking or cycling. Vehicles must be avoided as much as possible.

Hoor ul ain Khalid

Karachi

