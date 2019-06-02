close
Mon Jun 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
June 3, 2019

Team PIA

Newspost

 
June 3, 2019

There have been reports that PIA has made a Boeing 777 – which had been lying unserviceable for eighteen months – operational through its own engineering department, and will make an ATR & Airbus A320 operational by end June 2019. The PIA CEO and the engineering department of PIA deserve wholehearted appreciation because this will not only increase the number of serviceable airplanes in PIA’s inventory it will also generate much-needed revenue for this cash-starved airline which was once one of the best in the world. Buck up, team PIA.

M Asif

Karachi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost