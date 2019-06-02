Poor performance

The poor and substandard performance by the Pakistan cricket team in the first match against the West Indies in the Cricket World Cup speaks volumes of how well prepared we are for this mega cricket event. Pakistan has been thrashed like minnows. With shattered confidence, no team can win a match even against the weakest opponent. It is, indeed, quite shameful that our hopes have been dashed to the grounds right in our first match of the tournament. It is time for our coach to wake up and boost the morale of the team. A team sans courage, guts and confidence can only lose. It’s still not late to mend. Good luck, Pakistan.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad