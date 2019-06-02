England recalling pacer Wood for Pakistan match

LONDON: England may change a winning World Cup side by recalling fast bowler Mark Wood when they face Pakistan at Trent Bridge today (Monday).

The ground is renowned as a batsman’s paradise, with England having twice set the world record for the highest score in a one-day international — 444 for three against Pakistan in 2016 and last year’s 481 for six — on the very pitch that will be used for Monday’s match at Trent Bridge.

But Pakistan’s batsmen had anything but an easy ride in Nottingham as they succumbed to a bouncer barrage from the West Indies that saw them slump to 105 all out and a comprehensive defeat in their opening match of the World Cup on Friday.

England, who launched their quest to win the World Cup for the first time with a 104-run rout of South Africa at the Oval in which fast bowler Jofra Archer starred may now, in the light of Pakistan’s problems against short-pitched bowling, unleash Wood in partnership with the Sussex speedster.

“We’re aware of what went on yesterday,” England assistant coach Graham Thorpe said Saturday. “It was interesting viewing. The West Indies bowled very well, they looked like they roughed Pakistan up. I think it (drafting Wood) will be discussed, to be honest.”

Wood has bowled a mere 13.1 overs since the start of the season amid fears his longstanding left ankle injury could flare up again. But his ability, in common with Archer, to top speeds of 90 mph meant England thought he was worth the risk at the World Cup.

England have risen to the top of the ODI rankings since their woeful first-round exit at the 2015 edition mainly as a result of piling on the runs. But they showed they were more than ‘flat-track bullies’ with a score of 311 for eight on an awkward surface at the Oval before an attack led by Archer overwhelmed the Proteas.