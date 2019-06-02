Khalilzad says US is not seeking violence in Afghanistan

KABUL: The US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, on Sunday reacted to the Taliban leader Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada’s statement on Eid al-Fitr, and said it provides “some welcome support for the Afghan process”.

Khalilzad also said that the statement provides “a desire to participate in dialogue with other Afghans and in a final political settlement that will require power sharing. “All good things,” he said.

In an Eid message on Saturday, the Taliban leader stressed on his previous stance about an end to the presence of the US military in Afghanistan and said the group is open for talks but they expect “honesty” from the United States.

He said the Taliban has continued to create a consensus among neighboring and regional countries in its favor and their participation in Moscow entatives of 12 countries attended, is an example of this “success”. Akhundzada called for unity and harmony among Afghans to “end the occupation and strengthen an Islamic system”.

He said “the Islamic emirate is not seeking to monopolize power but it wants all Afghans to have their real role in ‘government’”.

Taliban leader called on the United States to “honestly” engage in the ongoing peace talks and accept “the Islamic emirate’s reasonable plan” to move the process forward.