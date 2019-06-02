Jirga formed to resolve tension in N Waziristan

PESHAWAR: Adviser to chief minister on merged districts Ajmal Wazir has formed a 9-member jirga to resolve the tension in the wake of Khar Kamar check-post incident.

Ajmal visited Miranshah on Sunday. He met elders of North Waziristan and agreed to constitute the jirga. The jirga comprises of chief of Waziristan Malik Nasrullah Khan, chief of Dawar tribe Malik Khan Zeb Khan, Malik Shah Nawaz Khan Madakhel, Malik Khan Marjan Dardoni, Malik Habibullah Darpakhel, Malik Jan Faraz Khan Dardoni, Malik Mir Qadar Khan Darpakhel, Malik Ghulam Khan Madarkhel and Malik Pir Aqal Zaman Tapi Dawar.

The jirga and the CM's advisor agreed on finding ways and means to maintain peace in North Waziristan. They also distributed compensation cheques among a few affected families. Ajmal Wazir said the meeting of the jirga would be held on Monday in Peshawar.