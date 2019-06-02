CITY PULSE: Oh Boy

The Goethe-Institut is screening ‘Oh Boy’, also known as ‘A Coffee in Berlin’, at 11am on June 16 at the Capri Cinema. This German tragicomedy film is a self-ironic portrait of a young Berlin man who drops out of university and ends up wandering the streets. The film deals with the desire to participate in life and the difficulty to find one’s place. Call 021-35661633 for more information.

Muhammad Umar Memon

T2F will celebrate the work of renowned translator and scholar Muhammad Umar Memon from 7pm on June 11 at the Faraar Gallery. The programme features tributes by poet and novelist Ali Akbar Natiq, publisher Hoori Noorani and translator Zahra Sabri. Call 021-35389043 for more information.

The Grid

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting Adnan Ali, Amara Sikander, Fatima Baig, Mahoor Jamal, Mariam Jajja and Sara Bokhari’s digital art show titled ‘The Grid’ from June 14 to June 24. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.

The Story of Qawwali

The Children’s Literature Festival is hosting a fundraiser titled ‘The Story of Qawwali’, featuring lectures, demonstrations and performances, at 7pm on June 14 at the Pearl-Continental. Call 0336-2413806 for more information.

Mailay

The Goethe-Institut is screening ‘Mailay’, also known as ‘Riff Raff’, at 11am on June 16 at the Capri Cinema. In this short Urdu drama film, a 40-year-old man manoeuvrers one evening in upper-middle class Karachi between the deceptive allure of his social scene and the reality he has at home. Call 021-35661633 for more information.

If You Have A Garden In Your Library - I

The AAN Gandhara Art Space is hosting Saba Khan, Wardha Shabbir, Mahreen Zuberi and Mohsin Shafi’s art exhibition titled ‘If You Have A Garden In Your Library - I’ until June 4. Call 021-35821462 for more information.

Arrival City

The Goethe-Institut is hosting a symposium titled "Arrival City" at the Commune Artist Colony. The symposium aims to understand the complexities of what is means to continuously change homes and identities.

The event will be held on Sunday, June 9 at 3pm. Call 021-35661633 for more information.