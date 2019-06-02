Man ‘commits suicide’

A young man allegedly committed suicide in the outskirts of the city on Sunday. According to police officials, the incident took place at a house located in Sector H within the limits of the Shah Latif police station where a 24-year-old man, Naeem Shahzad, son of Anwar Ali, committed suicide by hanging himself with a ceiling fan.

The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy and later handed over to the family for burial. Police officials said they were yet to ascertain the reason behind the suicide. Further investigations are under way.

Boy injured as bus passengers fire gunshots

A 10-year-old boy was injured in a firing incident near Gul Ahmed Chowrangi in the limits of the Quaidabad police station on Saturday. He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment.

According to District Malir SSP Irfan Bahadur, police reached the scene after someone informed the police helpline Madadgar 15 about a robbery incident. However, the police inquired about the incident and ruled out the possibility of any robbery bid.

He said that three suspected man, Zeeshan, Bahadur and Danish, were travelling on the roof of a passenger bus, and they opened fire when they saw some unidentified person riding a motorcycle, during which the boy got injured. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Another unfortunate incident of crime reported on Saturday was that of the murder of a man in Shah Faisal Colony who was stabbed to death by muggers for putting up resistance during an attempted mugging.

The incident took place in Shah Faisal Colony No 3. Police officials said two men riding a motorcycle attempted to snatch a mobile phone and cash from 42-year-old Javed Khan, son of Syed Mumtaz.

When the victim put up resistance, the suspects stabbed him multiple times, severely injuring him. The injured man was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where he succumbed to his injuries.