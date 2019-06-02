close
Mon Jun 03, 2019
June 3, 2019

Creating opportunites for Chinese-Investment

Karachi

 
June 3, 2019

Allama Iqbal Industrial City

Ag PR

LAHORE: Chinese company to invest 70 million US dollar in Allama Iqbal Industrial city A Chinese ceramics company “ Hunan Yatai Ceramics” will establish ceramics plant worth 70 million US dollar at upcoming Allama Iqbal Industrial City ,a project of the Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC).

An investment agreement has been inked with FIEDMC and Chinese company. Ma Yun Wei Chairman “Hunan Yatai company Ltd ”and Mian Muhammad Kashif Ashfaq Chairman FIEDMC signed on behalf of their respective companies at a simple but impressive ceremony held here Saturday. Chief Operating Officer FIEDMC Aamir Saleemi was also present on the occasion.***

