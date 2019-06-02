close
Mon Jun 03, 2019
AFP
June 3, 2019

US long jumper Lawson gets four-year doping ban

Sports

AFP
June 3, 2019

PARIS: American long jumper Jarrion Lawson, a silver medallist at the 2017 world championships, has been handed a four-year ban for doping, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said Saturday.

Lawson, 25, tested positive for the anabolic steroid epitrenbolone following an out-of-competition doping control in June last year. He was provisionally suspended in August. Lawson finished second to South African world champion Luvo Manyonga in London two years ago, and also came fourth at the 2016 Olympics. He had said his positive sample was the result of eating contaminated beef. Lawson can still appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

