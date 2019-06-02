Kaymer builds two-shot lead at Memorial Tournament

WASHINGTON: Former world number one Martin Kaymer closed in on his first title in almost five years Saturday, firing a six-under par 66 to take a two-shot lead over Adam Scott in the US PGA Tour’s Memorial Tournament.

Germany’s Kaymer hasn’t won since his 2014 US Open triumph at Pinehurst, battling shoulder and wrist injuries along with a loss of focus and confidence as he slipped to his current 186th in the world.

But Kaymer didn’t put a foot wrong on the Muirfield Village course in Dublin, Ohio, nabbing six birdies without a bogey for a 15-under par total of 201. Australia’s Scott, another former major champion who hasn’t won in more than three years, had seven birdies in his 66, using a spectacular approach at the tough 18th hole to set up a three-foot finishing birdie.

Scott’s 54-hole total of 203 put him two shots in front of a trio of players headed by three-time major winner Jordan Spieth and including Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama and American Patrick Cantlay. Matsuyama produced the best score of the day, capping his 64 with a chip-in for birdie from dense rough at 18. Cantlay carded a 68 and Spieth a 69.