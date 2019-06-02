Ducati’s Petrucci wins Italian Grand Prix

MUGELLO, Italy: Danilo Petrucci, an Italian riding for local team Ducati, held off defending world champion Marc Marquez to gain a first ever MotoGP victory on Sunday in the Italian Grand Prix.

The second place allowed Spaniard Marquez to increase his lead in the world championship ahead of another Italian on a Ducati, Andrea Dovizioso, who finished third on Sunday after a prolonged three-way battle.

Five-time MotoGP champion Marquez on a Honda briefly took the lead in the last lap but Petrucci recaptured first place and won. “It’s amazing, I’m thrilled,” said 28-year-old Petrucci, who finished eighth in the 2017 and 2018 world championships.

“On front of my home crowd and in my town, it’s incredible, I can’t describe how I feel. “I’ve achieved my aim for this year which was to win a race, now we have to win the championship with Ducati.”

Marquez — winner of three out of six races this season — started on pole but had to battle with the Ducati riders and Suzuki’s Alex Rins, who challenged hard despite starting back on the grid.

The four riders overtook each other several times but Petrucci found the power to pull clear in the closing stages of the final lap of the fast Mugello circuit. The Italian finished 0.043sec ahead of Marquez with Dovizioso at 0.338.