Fast bowling is an ‘X-factor’: Ferguson

CARDIFF: New Zealand speedster Lockie Ferguson believes fast bowling, like leg-spin, is an “X-factor” in one-day cricket and will play a crucial role in the World Cup.

Ferguson combined with fellow paceman Matt Henry to help New Zealand thrash Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in their opening game of the 50-over showpiece event on Saturday in Cardiff. While Henry rattled Sri Lanka’s top order with his opening spell, it was Ferguson who took key wickets in the middle with his express pace to bowl out Sri Lanka for 136.

But remind the 27-year-old Ferguson of his ability to clock speeds up to 96 mph (154 kph) and being among the top quick guns around the world, the Auckland-born bowler turns humble.

“Just like leg-spin bowlers they (fast bowlers) can turn it both ways. It’s an X-factor part of the game, of course it’s nice to see other fast bowlers bowling quick,” Ferguson told reporters. “Of course it’s a little bit of rivalry in parts, but it’s not like I am watching every ball and comparing myself,” he said with a laugh.

Express bowlers have already turned on the heat on English pitches, with West Indies’ Oshane Thomas helping dismantle Pakistan for just 105 with his four wickets in the second game of the tournament England quick Jofra Archer also made an impact in the World Cup opener, taking three for 27 runs in his team’s 104-run hammering of South Africa.

Ferguson is happy that conditions in England and Wales appear to be providing a good balance between the bat and ball. “I think there are going to be games where there are big runs scored and going to be some games where you know bowlers will have a bit of dominance,” he said.