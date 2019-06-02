‘Hasan will bounce back in coming matches’

NOTTINGHAM: Pakistan bowling coach Azhar Mahmood has backed out of form pacer Hasan Ali to bounce back in the coming matches of the ICC 2019 World Cup.

Pakistan’s bowling attack has been ineffective lately. In their last 25 One-day Internationals (ODIs), they have managed to bowl out the opposition on only four occasions.Fast bowlers Mohammad Amir and Hasan Ali are also struggling to take wickets.

Hasan appears to have lost the rhythm and hasn’t been much impressive with the ball in recent matches. In his 8 ODIs this year, he has only managed to take five wickets at an average of 81.60.

However, Azhar is confident that Hasan will find form in the coming matches.“He (Hasan) is a good bowler. I am sure he’ll bounce back and take wickets for us,” Azhar said. “Our bowlers will do well. It’s just a matter of time,” he hoped.