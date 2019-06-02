New breast cancer drug found to boost survival rates by 30pc

CHICAGO: A new form of drug drastically improves survival rates of younger women with the most common type of breast cancer, researchers said on Saturday, citing the results of an international clinical trial.

The findings, presented at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology in Chicago, showed that the addition of cell-cycle inhibitor ribociclib increased survival rates to 70 percent after three and a half years.

The mortality rate was 29 percent less than when patients, all under 59 and pre-menopausal, were randomly assigned a placebo. Lead author Sara Hurvitz told AFP the study focused on a form of breast cancer which is fuelled by the hormone estrogen and which accounts for two-thirds of all cases among younger women.

It is generally treated by therapies that block the hormone’s production. "You actually can get synergy, or a better response, better cancer kill, by adding one of these cell-cycle inhibitors" on top of the hormone blocking therapy, said Hurvitz.

The drug works by inhibiting the activity of cancer-cell promoting enzymes. The treatment is less toxic than traditional chemotherapy because it more selectively targets cancerous cells, blocking their ability to multiply.

An estimated 268,000 new cases of breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women in the US in 2019, while the advanced form of the disease is the leading cause of cancer deaths among women aged 20 to 59.

Though advanced breast cancer is less common among younger women, its incidence grew two percent per year in the US between 1978 and 2008 for women aged 20 to 39, according to a previous study.