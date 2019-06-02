Bern takes legal action against Nigeria

GENEVA: Switzerland has asked an international court to order Nigeria to release a Swiss-flagged oil tanker, its cargo and crew, that have been detained off Port Harcourt for the past 16 months.

The Swiss foreign ministry said in a statement sent to AFP that it had appealed on May 21 to the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea to order Nigeria to release the San Padre Pio tanker. "Switzerland requests that the court release the ship, including the crew and cargo, and suspend the ongoing proceedings in Nigeria," the statement said.