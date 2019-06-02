close
Mon Jun 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
June 3, 2019

Bern takes legal action against Nigeria

World

AFP
June 3, 2019

GENEVA: Switzerland has asked an international court to order Nigeria to release a Swiss-flagged oil tanker, its cargo and crew, that have been detained off Port Harcourt for the past 16 months.

The Swiss foreign ministry said in a statement sent to AFP that it had appealed on May 21 to the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea to order Nigeria to release the San Padre Pio tanker. "Switzerland requests that the court release the ship, including the crew and cargo, and suspend the ongoing proceedings in Nigeria," the statement said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World