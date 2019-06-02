What a loss

The Pakistan team disappointed the nation by its performance and attitude towards the World Cup 2019 during the Pak vs West Indies match. It was an unbearable performance. The batting order completely failed and as result the bowlers came under pressure to defend the total.

Victory and defeat are both part of the game but the way our team lost the match was pathetic. However, we still hope for the best in the future as it was the first match. The Pakistan team should focus on its batting order and strategy to avoid this kind of result in upcoming matches because people want to see them win. Best wishes for the team

Touseef Sadaqat

Karachi