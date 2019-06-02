close
Mon Jun 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
June 3, 2019

Ties with Iran

Newspost

 
June 3, 2019

With the rising tensions between Iran and the United States, and the economic sanctions that are being used by the US to subdue Iran, it is important for Pakistan to stand by its neighbour. The recent dialogue between the Iranian foreign minister, who was visiting Islamabad, and our prime minister, and the proposal of connecting the Gwadar and Chabahar ports are all welcome steps and will strengthen our relationship. Pakistan’s strengthened relations with Iran will enhance both countries’ security. The international community can help create a protocol that should come into play the moment any provocation takes place.

We must understand that Iran is a sovereign self-respecting nation and cannot be considered a client state, and its history of defending itself will help Pakistan in the future as well.

Shahrukh Haroon

Karachi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost