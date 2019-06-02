Ties with Iran

With the rising tensions between Iran and the United States, and the economic sanctions that are being used by the US to subdue Iran, it is important for Pakistan to stand by its neighbour. The recent dialogue between the Iranian foreign minister, who was visiting Islamabad, and our prime minister, and the proposal of connecting the Gwadar and Chabahar ports are all welcome steps and will strengthen our relationship. Pakistan’s strengthened relations with Iran will enhance both countries’ security. The international community can help create a protocol that should come into play the moment any provocation takes place.

We must understand that Iran is a sovereign self-respecting nation and cannot be considered a client state, and its history of defending itself will help Pakistan in the future as well.

Shahrukh Haroon

Karachi