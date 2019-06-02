Pension relief

According to media reports, the PTI government of Prime Minister Imran Khan is going to announce its first formal budget for financial year 2019-2020 on June 11, 2019. It is most likely that the federal government despite all its financial problems announces some ad-hoc relief for government servants and retired employees.

It is a matter of bitter record that over the years all succeeding civil and military governments have been treating serving government servants and retired employees at par with each other and announcing the same ad-hoc relief for both categories. None of these governments had ever bothered so far to announce more relief for pensioners, taking into consideration the fact that serving employees have salaries, allowances, residential facilities and other perks while the poor pensioners have only their pensions to rely upon. And, not all the retiring government servants own their houses. This to request the federal government to announce double ad-hoc relief for pensioners when the budget is announced on June 11.

Muhammad Murtaza

Lahore