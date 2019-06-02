close
Mon Jun 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
June 3, 2019

Pension relief

Newspost

 
June 3, 2019

According to media reports, the PTI government of Prime Minister Imran Khan is going to announce its first formal budget for financial year 2019-2020 on June 11, 2019. It is most likely that the federal government despite all its financial problems announces some ad-hoc relief for government servants and retired employees.

It is a matter of bitter record that over the years all succeeding civil and military governments have been treating serving government servants and retired employees at par with each other and announcing the same ad-hoc relief for both categories. None of these governments had ever bothered so far to announce more relief for pensioners, taking into consideration the fact that serving employees have salaries, allowances, residential facilities and other perks while the poor pensioners have only their pensions to rely upon. And, not all the retiring government servants own their houses. This to request the federal government to announce double ad-hoc relief for pensioners when the budget is announced on June 11.

Muhammad Murtaza

Lahore

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost