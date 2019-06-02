New Senate secretary assumes charge

ISLAMABAD: On the orders of Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, the Senate Special Secretary, Muhammad Anwar, assumed the charge of Senate Secretary with immediate effect from May 31, 2019.

To this effect, a formal notification has already been issued. Muhammad Anwar has been associated with the Senate since March 1982 and served on different positions in the Senate and has a vast experience in administrative, legislative and financial matters.

He holds a Master’s degree in political science and has represented Pakistan on various national and international forums. He also moderated training and orientation sessions.