close
Mon Jun 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 3, 2019

Dust storm in Lahore likely today

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 3, 2019

LAHORE: Heatwave continued to prevail in the provincial metropolis on Sunday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of dust storm during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is present over the upper parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Rawalpindi divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. On Sunday, rainfall was recorded in Kalam, Chitral, Jhelum and Garhi Dupatta. Highest temperature was recorded in Jaccobabad where the mercury reached 51°C while in Lahore it was 46.5°C and minimum was 28.7°C.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan