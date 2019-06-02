Dust storm in Lahore likely today

LAHORE: Heatwave continued to prevail in the provincial metropolis on Sunday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of dust storm during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is present over the upper parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Rawalpindi divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. On Sunday, rainfall was recorded in Kalam, Chitral, Jhelum and Garhi Dupatta. Highest temperature was recorded in Jaccobabad where the mercury reached 51°C while in Lahore it was 46.5°C and minimum was 28.7°C.