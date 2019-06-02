Pregnant women need extra care while travelling to native towns: experts

Rawalpindi: A good number of families have already started leaving the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi to spend Eidul Fitr in their native towns however, health experts advise pregnant women to remain extra careful while travelling to far flung areas of the country.

The pregnant women while travelling for hours in the existing extreme hot weather conditions may suffer complications if they are not completely fit medically however, the women with complication-free pregnancy may afford travelling if needed but with extra care.

It is better for pregnant women who are suffering from any of the complications of pregnancy to either avoid travelling or consult their physicians if they are willing to travel on or before Eidul Fitr, said Professor of Gynaecology and Obstetrics at Rawalpindi Medical University Professor Dr. Rizwana Chaudhry.

She added the pregnant women in the first trimester (the first three months of pregnancy) and even in the second and third trimesters should opt for smooth travelling even if they are not facing any complication of the condition. It is important that on almost every Eid, the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi get deserted because a huge number of people who have been residing here for earning bread and butter but belong to towns other than the twin cities leave the cities to spend the holy festival in their respective native towns.