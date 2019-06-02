Health experts advise to avoid direct exposure to sun

Rawalpindi: As Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country including Rawalpindi and Islamabad during the next two weeks, Health Experts have advised the residents to avoid direct exposure to the sun.

Talking to this agency, Deputy District Health Officer, Dr Zeeshan Khurram advised the fasting persons to drink plenty of water and juices from Iftar to Sehri times.

He urged upon the residents to rely more on eating fruits and vegetables instead of eating fried items like ‘pakoras’, ‘samosas’ and high-calorie sweets.

Dr Muhammad Haroon a medical specialist at Holy Family Hospital advised people to cover their heads with wet clothes when outside and drink plenty of water, preferably with a dash of salt or ORS after Iftar times to avoid suffering from dehydration.

"When a person keeps fast during Ramazan in the summer, his or her blood gets thicker," adding that thickness of blood could lead to clot formation in veins and result in heart attack or stroke.

He said people should also try to eat small quantities of food two to three times after Iftar instead of eating all at once, he suggested.