Two Chinese language centres opened at AIOU

Islamabad: Two Chinese languages centres will start functioning soon at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) at its Islamabad and Multan Campuses, with the support of Open University of China (OUC).

The OUC is extending its tutorial and infrastructural support to the AIOU for the purpose.

“We have received video conferencing equipment, furniture and more than 100 sets of computers from their side,” said Dr. Zahid Majeed, Director International Collaboration and Exchange office of the University.

The collaboration is part of MoU, the two sides signed recently in promoting Chinese language in Pakistan, so as to provide academic support to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum sent a message to President of OUC Professor Dr. Yang Zhijian, expressing his desire to further strengthens their mutually beneficial partnership.

Appreciating Chinese support for the Centres, he said, this is good initiative since Chinese language is going to play a pivotal role in the coming years due to the importance of the Belt and Road Initiative and the CPEC in the region.

He hoped that the two sides will also share their experience and expertise in expanding and promoting quality education through the open distance learning system. The AIOU is also looking forward for academic research and exchange of academia and students for their mutual benefit as was proposed in the MoU, he added.

Dr. Zia also conveyed him his heart-felt greetings on 40th anniversary of the University’s establishment that is going to be celebrated on June 21. He wished them much more academic achievements in the years to come. The message further said, it is their pride that Pakistan and China are enjoying outstanding cooperative partnership in all spheres of life including education.

With the setting of the two language centres, the interested students could learn the Chinese language, both speaking and writing through online teaching. The AIOU is also engaged in promoting collaborative partnership with other Chinese Universities including Yunan Open University (YOU).

As per the understanding, the Chinese side will also undertake a project to promote Urdu language in China.