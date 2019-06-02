Train fares slashed by 50pc for first day of Eid

Rawalpindi: Pakistan Railways (PRs) will make all out efforts to facilitate the passengers on Eid while five special trains are being operated to ease Eid rush.

According to a spokesman of Pakistan Railways, 50 per cent reduction in fares has been offered in all trains and classes on advance reservation for first day of Eid.

He said, schedule for the trains was announced by Chief Executive Officer of PR Muhammad Aftab Akbar following the direction of Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed.

First special Eid train departed Karachi at 10.45 AM on June 2 (Sunday) for Peshawar, he said adding, the second special Eid Train also started its journey from Quetta for Rawalpindi today at 11:30 AM.

The third train would leave Karachi Cantonment Station on June 3 at 11:00 AM for Lahore and the fourth special train would depart from Rawalpindi on June 8 for Quetta, he added.

He said, the fifth special train would depart on June 8 from Lahore Railway Station at 6 PM for Karachi Cantonment.

He informed that the tickets for the special trains could be obtained through online reservation facility and reservation offices of PRs.