ANP to launch protest against price-hike after Eid

KARAK: The Awami National Party (ANP) Karak chapter would launch a protest movement against the prevailing price-hike by staging protest rallies across the district after Eidul Fitr.

This was decided at a meeting of the local leaders with ANP district president Shah Nawaz Khattak in the chair.

The workers and office-bearers at district and tehsil level attended the meeting. The participants of the meeting expressed concern over unprecedented price-hike and claimed that there were no job opportunities for the people particularly the daily wagers.

They said there was utter disappointment among the people and the country was facing the worst economic crisis.

The speakers said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had failed to provide relief to the people as the rulers were incapable to pull the country out of the prevailing mess.

The nationalist leaders resolved that they would not leave the people alone at this critical hour but would organize protest against the prevailing price-hike and to urge the government to bring down the prices of the petroleum products forthwith.

They recalled that the PTI would criticise the last government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz for hiking oil prices but now the POL prices have been raised alarmingly.

The speakers said the rulers were incompetent and there should be a fresh election in the country to put to the country on the path of development. The meeting decided to launch a protest movement against the price-hike after Eidul Fitr.