CM KP pleads Fata’s case for speedy development after years of neglect

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said the greatest question of national importance now was to share responsibility for creating development parity for the citizens of erstwhile Fata who lost 50 years of development due to neglect since Pakistan's independence.

In a statement, he said the nation owes it to its Fata citizens to right the past wrongs by offering them complete citizenship in the wake of its merger and integration with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). "It's an occasion waiting to be converted into an opportunity, leading to national destiny through a timely and appropriate decision," he argued.

Mahmood Khan noted that the mean spending in the last decade in Punjab, Sindh, KP and Balochistan under the National Finance Commission (NFC) transfers remained at levels well above Fata and in some cases twice the per capita spending in Fata. He said presently 0.45 million children were out of school in the merged tribal districts, road connectivity was 0.26 km per square km and maternal mortality at 375 mothers dying during childbirth was one of the highest in the world.

Arguing that Fata had suffered due to underfunding, the chief minister maintained that the total size of the underfinancing of Fata over the past seven decades was at least Rs2,639 billion. "All along, the residents of Fata have continued to bear a proportionate burden of the indirect taxes that in turn contribute 60 percent of total national revenue at the federal level," he pointed out. "Only in recent years, FATA received Rs50 billion of public expenditure per year but received only Rs50 billion or much less of financing for public services. Given the accumulated lag in spending, it has missed almost 50 fiscal outlays, 50 fiscal years of development," he added.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan lamented that though Fata merged with KP in May 2018, the latter during the current 2018-19 fiscal year did not get its constitutional share in NFC transfers as the population, poverty related needs and thinly spread population of Fata have not been included in computing KP's share in the transfers.

"Compared with the German example of spending 6.5 percent for the greater cause of integration, if Pakistan decides to spend Rs100 billion per year to bring human development and public services in Fata closer tothe rest of Pakistan, it will only amount to 0.002 percent of GDP," the chief minister pointed out.