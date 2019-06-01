close
Sun Jun 02, 2019
June 2, 2019

African countries asked to apply CPEC to access wider Asian markets

June 2, 2019

BEIJING: The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) can help African countries to access wider Asian markets with much-reduced time and economic cost.

This was stated by Pakistan's envoy to the African Union (AU) Asghar Ali while addressing the Belt and Road Dialogue for China-Africa Cooperation, reports Chinese media on Saturday. The CPEC will offer the shortest route to China and beyond to the wider regional market, he said adding, Pakistan will enhance its interaction with the African countries through Gwadar deep sea port. The dialogue was jointly organized by the AU and the Chinese Mission to the AU in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa. Pakistan's keen interest to cooperate with African countries in various socioeconomic sectors, also described the CPEC as "an important opportunity" for African countries to reduce the economic cost of penetrating the much-larger Asian markets.

