Petrol price hike to raise costs of food, transport: Sherry

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary leader of the PPP in Senate Senator Sherry Rehman said the government does not seem to know what direction it’s going in.

“Today the government has increased the price of petrol by Rs4 which will further increase the costs of food and transport for the people,” she said. She said it has allowed IMF to steer the economy in whichever direction it deems fit. “It is taxing everything exponentially to raise revenue but failing as the revenue shortfall has widened to Rs440 billion,” she said.

Opposing bailout package for stock market brokers she said, “The government that has wasted no opportunity in showcasing austerity-driven measures from buffalo sales to car auctions to raise a few millions has gone on to approve a Rs20 billion bailout package for brokers overnight and this decision to set up a stock market fund serves to rescue the wealthy and given, the stock market has slumped 31 percent since 2017, this is not the right approach.”

She said they had been governing for almost a year now and they told us they needed more time for fixing issues like inflation and employment but when it came to billionaires, the process of bringing them relief was suddenly accelerated and all the approvals were acquired quickly.