IGP ordered for beefing up security on Eid days

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Arif Nawaz Khan on Saturday directed the officers to utilise all available resources to provide security to mosques, imambargahs and other places where Eidul Fitr prayers would be held.

He said security should be on high alert on Lailatul-Qadr, adding stern action would be taken against those doing wheelie and aerial firing in jubiliation.

He expressed these views while addressing senior officers during the RPOs and DPOs video link conference here at Central Police Office. He said snipers should be deputed at rooftops of sensitive mosques and imambargahs.

Additional force should be deployed for the security of important markets, banks and business centres.

He directed the DIG Traffic Punjab to devise a traffic plan for smooth flow of traffic and to ensure its implementation.

The IGP directed Addl IG PHP to stop the number-plate checking and unnecessary searching of vehicles from June 3 to 10. He ordered for search, sweep, combing and intelligent-based combing operations and speeding up coordination with the CTD, special police and other forces.During the conference, Addl IGP Operations Inam Ghani briefed the IGP that 51,063 policemen including 3,970 special police officials, 8,628 volunteers would perform security duty on Eid. He said 155 walk-through gates, 1,0953 metal detectors, 10,849 CCTV cameras would be installed at sensitive mosques and Imambargah across Punjab and senior officers would personally visit field to review the security arrangements.

|

Sindh varsity VC suspended on corruption charges

Ag Online

KARACHI: Sindh government has suspended Vice Chancellor (VC) Sindh University Jamshoro Dr Fateh Barift under the charges of corruption and irregularities.Sources said anti corruption had held inquiry against the VC Sindh University Jamshoro for his alleged involvement in illegal allotment of Sindh University land misuse of vehicles illegal recruitment payment of fake bills and other financial irregularities.

Charges of Corruption amounting to Rs710 million and inflicting loss on national kitty have been leveled against Dr Fateh Baraft.

According to notification issued by Sindh government further investigation into the charges leveled against Dr Fateh have been assigned to Naheed Durrani.