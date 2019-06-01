FIA arrests nine human traffickers

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested nine human traffickers including a woman during separate actions in various districts on Saturday.In line with Punjab Home Minister crackdowns against human traffickers were underway across the province.

In latest operation headed by Deputy Director FIA Jamil Ahmad Khan Mayo and conducted in different districts the Authority arrested nine human traffickers including a woman and including Shafqat Bibi Shahid Sarfraz Ahmad Zeeshan Sajid Mazhar Iqbal Muhammad Shahbaz Muhammad Wazir Muhammad Rafique and Faizur Rehman.

The detainees were involved in looting the citizens in the name of sending them abroad for better employments there. Fake documents were recovered from their possession.