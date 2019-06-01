close
Sun Jun 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
I
INP
June 2, 2019

FIA arrests nine human traffickers

National

I
INP
June 2, 2019

FIA arrests nine human traffickers LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested nine human traffickers including a woman during separate actions in various districts on Saturday.In line with Punjab Home Minister crackdowns against human traffickers were underway across the province.

In latest operation headed by Deputy Director FIA Jamil Ahmad Khan Mayo and conducted in different districts the Authority arrested nine human traffickers including a woman and including Shafqat Bibi Shahid Sarfraz Ahmad Zeeshan Sajid Mazhar Iqbal Muhammad Shahbaz Muhammad Wazir Muhammad Rafique and Faizur Rehman.

The detainees were involved in looting the citizens in the name of sending them abroad for better employments there. Fake documents were recovered from their possession.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan