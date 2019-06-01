Pak Navy ship Khaibar visits Bahrain

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy Ship Khaibar with embarked AL-43 helicopter, visited Port Mina Salman of Bahrain as part of overseas deployment for Regional Maritime Security Patrols in North Arabian Sea and in direct support of Multinational Combined Task Force 150 (CTF-150) which is currently being commanded by Pakistan Navy.

Deployment of PNS Khaibar in North Arabian Sea is primarily focused on ensuring safety and security of these waters for international shipping. The ship was given a warm welcome by the officials of Royal Bahrain Naval Force (RBNF) upon its arrival at the Port.

During stay at port Mina Salman, the Commanding Officer PNS Khaibar, separately called on Brigadier Alaa Siyadi, Commander Bahrain Coast Guard and Commodore Salah Muhammad Jasim, Deputy Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force. During meetings, the Commanding Officer, conveyed sincere regards from Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of the Naval Staff to the Bahraini Navy and people of Bahrain and highlighted that visit of PNS Khaibar is a manifestation of the multifaceted long term collaboration that exists between the two navies.

A reception was also held onboard PNS Khaibar. Vice Admiral James J. Malloy, Commander US Naval Forces Central Command/Commander US Fifth Fleet and Commander Combined Maritime Forces and Rear Admiral Muhammad Yousuf Al-Asam, Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force attended the event. The reception was also attended by Deputy Head of Mission of Embassy of Pakistan and a large number of guests including ambassadors from China, Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Yemen, rep of Embassy of USA and Defence Attaché of UK.

In his speech, the Commanding Officer PNS Khaibar apprised that Pakistan Navy, in line with the Government of Pakistan’s policy, has been a regular contributor to the Combined Maritime Force since 2004 and has also commanded Multinational Combined Task Forces 150 & 151, eleven and eight times respectively. He further added that Pakistan Navy will continue its efforts against asymmetric threats to ensure safety and security of the international waters.

Upon culmination of visit, the ship resumed its role in RMSP in the North Arabian Sea. The ship will also be operating under the direct support of Pakistan led CTF-150. Pakistan and Bahrain are tied in eternal bonds of religion and brotherhood. The visit by PNS Khaibar will further enhance Pakistan Navy's bilateral relations with Royal Bahrain Naval Force in diverse avenues.