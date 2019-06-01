Call to take action against the corrupt

JHANG: The Punjab Teachers Union district chapter president Anwar Jappa has appealed to Punjab CM Usman Buzdar to take notice of alleged increasing corruption in the District Accounts Office.

The PTU president alleged that blocking of the public entry in the District Accounts Office was a serious violation of the PM and the CM open-door policy. He said that the District Accounts Office was a public place and the officials had no authority to ban the entry of public and their representatives. He said that the education administrators had issued show-cause notices to the heads of schools for not timely utilising school funds provided for the welfare of students. He alleged that the District Accounts Officer was attending the office only two days in a week and he signed bills at his Lahore residence. He alleged that the Accounts Office had banned the people’s entry inside the public office to give free hand to the corrupt accounts officials. When contacted, the district accounts officer rejected all allegations and said that he always got approval before leaving the duty station. He said that the notice about the ban on the entry of irrelevant persons was pasted on the entrance of the office on the written directions of the Punjab Accountant General.

traffic plan for Eid days: District Transport Authority Chairman/Deputy Commissioner Saturday notified the city traffic plan for smooth traffic flow during Eid days.

According to the plan, the one way traffic plan will be enforced by the traffic and municipality officials till June 8.

According to the weekly traffic plan, the DC has declared Ayoub Chowk to Sessions Chowk Road as one way for all kind of traffic.

Similarly, from the police welfare petrol pump to Church Chowk Yousaf Shah road also declared as one way.

Market Kot Road from Rail Bazaar Chowk to Ayoub Chowk would be banned for all kinds of vehicles from 8am to 10pm to facilitate people visiting city markets for Eid shopping.