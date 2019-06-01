Walk held

A walk was staged here to educate the residents of Haripur city about the importance of cleanliness.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Baidullah Shah led the walk while Assistant Director Local Government Abdul Rasheed Gujjar, members of different organisations, teachers and local government representatives participated in the event.

The walk started from TMA Hall and the participants carrying placards and banners walked on GT Road and main bazaar.

At the end of the walk, Additional Deputy Commissioner Baidullah Shah spoke to the participants of the walk. He said that on the directives of provincial government, Ashra-e-Safai or ten-day cleanliness drive has been launched in the city.

He said that under the campaign, the importance of making the city and its localities and streets clean would be highlighted and with the help of TMA staff and local communities, the sense of proper disposal of solid waste would be encouraged.