Two car lifters held, vehicles recovered

The police claimed to have arrested two car lifters and recovered a motorcar and a motorbike from their possession here on Saturday.

Station House Officer of City Police Station Siddique Shah told the media that a few days ago, a motorcar (LEA 7592) and motorcycle (RIL 2849) were stolen from the limits of Haripur City Police Station.

After collecting initial evidence, he claimed, he arrested Zeeshan Shani of Mohallah Daud Abad and Adil of Mohallah Naseem Town who during the investigation confessed that they were part of a gang of car lifters and they had stolen the car and motorbike.

The accused helped the police in recovery of the stolen car and motorcycle. The SHO claimed that efforts were afoot to arrest the other members of the gang and trace some other cases of car lifting.