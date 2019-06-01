Sherpao flays filing of references against two judges

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) head Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Saturday condemned the filing of references against two judges of the superior courts and said the move was aimed at curbing the independence of the judiciary.

Through a statement, he said the move would undermine the independence of the judiciary and trigger a tussle among state institutions.

“At a time when the country was faced with internal and external challenges, the government was bent-upon stifling the voices of honest and upright judges,” he added.

The references were mala fide and politically-motivated, Sherpao said, adding, the judiciary was an important pillar of the state and a sacred institution, but the government was trying to make it controversial by resorting to such tactics.

Supporting the resolution of the opposition in the Senate condemning the references, the QWP leader said that his party stood by the judiciary and legal fraternity at this hour of trial.

He said that the government should stop maligning the judiciary as it was not a good omen for the country and its institutions. He urged all the forces striving for the independence of the judiciary to join hands and prevent the government from such arbitrary acts.

“We will stand by the judiciary and the legal fraternity in whatever steps they take to ensure the independence of the judiciary,” he vowed.