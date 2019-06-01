Accused in torching two brothers case arrested

CHARSADDA: The police arrested six accused involved in torching two brothers to death in Tangi area on Saturday, official sources said.

District Police Officers (DPO) Irfanullah Khan told media persons that the police recovered the charred bodies of two brothers Musa Khan and Noor Muhammad from the car in Tangi.

He said that specimen of the burnt bodies were taken to the Khyber Medical College to ascertain their identity.

He said the father of the deceased went to the college where he confirmed the bodies of his sons. He lodged the case with the police against the accused Gul Bahadur, Muzakkar Shah, Abdullah, Said Muhammad, Shah Riaz and Bismillah, DPO added.

He said the police arrested the accused involved in the brazen murder of two brothers. The motive behind the incident is stated to be a property dispute.