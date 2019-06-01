close
Sun Jun 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
S
Sabah
June 2, 2019

IHC orders to give powers to local body reps

Top Story

S
Sabah
June 2, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ordered the concerned authorities to give powers to local body representatives.

While announcing the verdict on Saturday the court directed local administration to not launch any development project without consulting the local body representatives.

The development work should be carried out under the supervision of union council chairmen, it added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story