Sun Jun 02, 2019
INP
June 2, 2019

Attacker on armed men killed in retaliatory fire

Top Story

I
INP
June 2, 2019

QUETTA: A traffic police personnel among two people was injured in firing of armed man here on Saturday evening. Attacker was also killed in retaliatory fire.

Rescue sources said that the incident took place in Kaley Abro area of Qamrani where an accused sprayed bullets injuring two people including traffic police personnel.

In retaliatory firing the assailant was also killed. The body and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

