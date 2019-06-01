China raises tariffs on US goods amid esclating tensions

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIJING: China on Saturday increased tariffs on billions worth of US goods as it prepares to unveil a blacklist of "unreliable" foreign companies that analysts say aims to punish US and foreign firms cutting off supplies to telecoms giant Huawei.Beijing’s move hits $60 billion worth of US goods with new punitive tariffs ranging from five to 25 percent, and comes in retaliation for Washington raising duty on $200 billion in Chinese goods to 25 percent.
